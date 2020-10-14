L. Richard Robson

Richard was born at home near Franklin, IL on Nov. 20, 1924 to Morris and Myrtle Robson. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Rumler of Mason City, IL and son, Duane (Marlena) Robson of Monticello; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jack Mulligan) Hendrix of Phoenix, Scott (Kelly) Hendrix of Scottsdale, Kurt (Kristy) Robson of Cisco, Kristle (Kyle) Meese of Monticello, Ross (Diana) Stickrod of Phoenix, and eight great-grandchildren: Mikayla Hendrix, Alana and Truman Hendrix, Ethan and Brayden Robson, Madisyn and Makenna Meece, and Weston Stickrod. Also surviving are his sister, Twila Copley of Roodhouse and brother, Wendell (Darlene) of Diamond, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beulah; daughter, Marilyn; son-in-law, Don Stickrod; son-in-law, Charles Rumler; sisters: Wilma Ball, Marjorie Long, and Doris Windle.

Richard graduated from Franklin IL HS in 1942. Rather than waiting for the draft, he enlisted in the army and was 18 when he left home to serve in WWII. He served in France and Germany in the 669th Topographic Company. His job was to make current maps as information came in and deliver them to the front line. Making the maps was easy…delivering them not so much. He returned home in 1945, and then joined the Naval Reserves in 1946 because he wanted to see the Panama Canal.