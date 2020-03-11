You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR -- L. Ruth Berneking, 96, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bloomington, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation services to celebrate the life of Ruth Berneking will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Former Agents of the F.B. I. Foundation 3717 Fettler Park Drive Dumfries, VA 22025 or PT Boats Inc., P.O. Box 38070 Germantown, TN 38183-0070. The family of Ruth Berneking is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.