DECATUR -- L. Ruth Berneking, 96, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, in Bloomington, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Ruth Berneking will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Former Agents of the F.B. I. Foundation 3717 Fettler Park Drive Dumfries, VA 22025 or PT Boats Inc., P.O. Box 38070 Germantown, TN 38183-0070. The family of Ruth Berneking is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

