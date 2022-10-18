Aug. 3, 1966 - Oct. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Lance Randel White, 56, of Decatur, IL, passed away October 16, 2022, at Fair Haven Senior Living.

Lance was born August 3, 1966, in Decatur, IL, the son of Rolland and Jessie (Parker) White.

Lance was a member of the Teamsters Union for 30 years and was a driver, hauling concrete for numerous Ready-Mix Companies. During his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and was an avid Bears football and Cardinal baseball fan.

Surviving are his Fiance, Marquina Marquardt of Decatur; sister, Lisa Ware (Norm) of Oreana, IL; stepchildren: Ashlee, Jay, and Steven; step-grandchildren: Gavyn, Noah, Malie, Preston and Mila; nieces: Lindsay Creviston (Bobby) and Sarah Roberts ( Zach); and great-nieces and nephews: Connor and Emma Creviston and Anna and Willa Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.

Memorials Service will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be left to Lance's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.