DECATUR — Lane Hendricks, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, with his wife by his side, at Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center.

Lane was born on November 9, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the youngest son of Captain Lane S. Hendricks and Elizabeth A. (Devore) Hendricks. He married Brenda K. Roberts on November 7, 1980, in Warrensburg, IL. She survives.

He was a 1970, graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Lane served his country in the United States Air Force. Lane retired from PPG in 2015, after 35 years of service. He liked to golf, fish, and have a Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Surviving are his wife Brenda; sons: Josh (Jana Grienke), Cory (Crystal) and Tyler (Danielle Wilbur) all of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Lane Hendricks, Krissy Wilber and Chloe Reynolds, all of Decatur, IL; mom, Betty of Mt. Zion, IL; brothers: Earl (Kathy) and Jim Hendricks of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law Diane of Decatur, IL; brother-in-law Steve (Julie Anderson) Roberts of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father; infant daughter, Samantha Ann; brother, Charlie; in-laws, John and Lorraine Roberts; and brother-in-law Gary "Bones" Roberts.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November, 20, 2021, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

