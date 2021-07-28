MOUNT ZION - Larry Allen Coslow, 83, of Mount Zion, IL passed away July 2, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Larry was born June 24, 1938 in Findlay, IL, the son of Yuhle and Olive Coslow.

He married Shirley Kayhs in January 1960.

Larry enjoyed drag racing and auto mechanics.

Surviving are his spouse Shirley; son, Mike Coslow of Decatur, IL and brother, Lonnie Coslow (Gayle) of Las Vegas, NV.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy and sisters: Linda and Marge.