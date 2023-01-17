June 24, 1951 - Jan. 16, 2023

DECATUR — Larry Allen Nave, 71, of Decatur, passed away January 16, 2023, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Larry was born in Decatur on June 24, 1951, the son of Carl and Mary Ruth (Auton) Nave. He married Rebecca Glover on June 9, 1973, in Decatur. Larry worked in sales for Crane Potato Chips. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, a passion he passed on to his children. He was a jack-of-all-trades who could fix almost anything. He loved his family deeply. He will be remembered as a jokester who always had a story to tell.

Larry is survived by his wife, Becky; sons: Kyle (Amanda) Nave and Justin (Amber) Nave; brother, Don (Cindy) Nave; sister, Donna (Richard) Basnett; sister-in-law, Cindy Mathern; grandchildren: Trevor Dukeman, Noah Dukeman, Evan Nave, Wyatt Nave, and Landon Scharfenberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ryan Nave; brothers: Doyle Nave Sr., Carl Wayne Nave, and Steven Arthur Nave; sister, Sue Tipsword; and brother-in-law, Dan Mathern.

Visitation for Larry will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Macon County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to Harristown Foursquare Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.