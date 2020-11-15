Larry Belskamper

Surviving are his wife, Kim; children: Morgan (Ryan) Spears of Bloomington, IL and Luke (Erika) Belskamper of Findlay, IL; his most recent pride and joy, his granddaughter Madelyn Spears; his mother Mary Belskamper; and three sisters: Karen (David) Wilbur, Sharon (Tim) Carlson, and Julie (Dick) Baldwin; father-in-law, Howard Stombaugh; and his wife's siblings: Terry (Sue) Stombaugh, Ron(Carol) Stombaugh, Brenda (Don) Tankersley, and Rick (Denise) Stombaugh; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, David Belskamper; brother, Lonnie and mother-in-law, Donnabelle Stombaugh.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He could often be found at the lake, hunting and fishing with his sons and hunting buddies, water skiing, and enjoying time with friends and family. His sister Sharon was his best friend, and between the two of them, there wasn't a "10 minute project" they couldn't complete. She lovingly and tirelessly assisted in caring for him throughout his illness, and especially in the final days. He was a long-time member of the Macon United Methodist Church and his faith was strong. He was also a South Macon Township Trustee. The most important thing in his life was his family, he loved them well, and they will miss him dearly.