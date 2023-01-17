July 13, 1940 - Jan. 13, 2023

DECATUR - Larry Bobbett, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:43 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A graveside service to honor Larry's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Larry was born July 13, 1940, in Cisco, IL, the son of Lowell and Beulah (Bandy) Bobbett. He married Roberta Lee Burkart on September 26, 1963.

Larry leaves to cherish, wife Birdie; children: Kris Carlisle (Gary), Jerry Bobbett; grandkids: Brandi Carlisle (Derek Ridgeway), Adam Carlisle (Jess Zavada), Kailynn, Carleigh Bobbett; great-granddaughter: Kynzlee Carlisle; sister, Donna Higdon; nieces: Debbie Wood, Denise Kelly (David); special friend, Rochelle McAtee.

Larry, aka CB handle - (The Wood chopper) worked for General Cable in the late 50's, then later went to work for Essex wire for 14 years until the plant closed. His final employment was with Bodine Electric beginning in 1980 and retiring in 2000.

Larry loved spending time with his family, playing tricks on us all, taking weekly trips to Arthur, cruising around the neighborhood checking things out and stopping to talk to neighbors. You could always find him hanging out in the yard or sitting in his lawn chair in the garage chatting with his neighborhood buddies, Jerry, Paul and Fred.

He really enjoyed tinkering in the garage and working on his antique tractors he'd collected over the years.

His personality is one of a kind, we'll miss his quick wit responses, his tricks and his humor that put smiles on our faces and made us all laugh!

He will be missed by all.

Special thanks to the following Dr's: Doctor Dan Smith, Mario Valasco, Muhammad Qureshi and Jignesh Modi.