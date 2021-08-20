OREANA - Larry Cochran, 81, of Oreana, IL passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home.

Larry was born August 21, 1939 in Cowden, IL to H. Russell and Ruth Carson Cochran. Larry was barber in Decatur for 46 years, most of them at Cec's Barbershop.

Larry is survived by his children: Shara (Mike) Oyler of Decatur and Jeff (Kim) Cochran of Christiansburg, VA; grandchildren: Chloe and Ross Hector, Jude (Holly) Cochran and companion Karin Zindars; brother, Russell "Butch" Cochran sister, Ann Apple as well as many extended family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger.

Per Larry's request there will be no services.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com