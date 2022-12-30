June 28, 1950 - Dec. 28, 2022

CRANE HILL, Alabama — Larry D. Brown, 72, passed away on December 28, 2022, in Crane Hill, AL.

Larry was born in Decatur, IL, on June 28, 1950, to Joseph and Hilda (Hepworth) Brown. Larry was in the Air Force. Larry was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 65. Larry loved living in Crane Hill for 27 years.

Larry is survived by his sister ,Linda (Jerry Sees, Sr.) of Decatur; and his best friends: Doug and Cheryl Bussey of Crane Hill, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry had chosen to donate his body to the University of Alabama.

Burial to be held at a later date.