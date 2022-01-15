DECATUR — Larry Dean Blakeney, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 14, 2022, at The Loft in Decatur, IL.

Larry was born May 29, 1935, in Decatur, IL , the son of Robert Ashley and Mae Francis Blakeney. He was a veteran of the US Army. Larry married Leuetta Schmidt on July 18, 1960, in Weldon, IL.

Larry retired as a research analyst for the State of Illinois.

Larry was an avid golfer, and enjoyed golfing with his friends at Scovill Golf Course.

Surviving are his wife Leuetta; son, David Blakeney (Diane) of Gibsonia, PA, Brad Blakeney (Jennifer) of Greenville, SC; and grandchildren: Brendan, Connor, Hannah and Hayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Blakeney; sister, Carol Ann Bailey; and granddaughter, Hillary.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Larry.

