DECATUR — Larry Dean Blakeney, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 14, 2022, at The Loft in Decatur, IL.
Larry was born May 29, 1935, in Decatur, IL , the son of Robert Ashley and Mae Francis Blakeney. He was a veteran of the US Army. Larry married Leuetta Schmidt on July 18, 1960, in Weldon, IL.
Larry retired as a research analyst for the State of Illinois.
Larry was an avid golfer, and enjoyed golfing with his friends at Scovill Golf Course.
Surviving are his wife Leuetta; son, David Blakeney (Diane) of Gibsonia, PA, Brad Blakeney (Jennifer) of Greenville, SC; and grandchildren: Brendan, Connor, Hannah and Hayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Blakeney; sister, Carol Ann Bailey; and granddaughter, Hillary.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Larry.
Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
