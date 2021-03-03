ARGENTA - Larry Dean "Jess" Kaufman, 81 of Argenta, IL passed away 7:36 PM, March 2, 2021 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.

Services will be 12:00 Noon, March 6, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL. Burial will follow Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with military honors. Visitation will be 10:00 AM–12:00 Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Argenta Fire Dept; Cisco Fire Dept or the wounded warrior project.

Larry was born December 24, 1939 in Argenta, IL the son of Jesse H. and Esther (Hiser) Kaufman. He married Maureen Tunstall March 1, 1975 in Long Creek, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen Kaufman, Argenta, IL; children: Michael Morris, South Korea; Kevin Morris, Janesville, WI; Debbie (Tony) Laskin, Argenta, IL; Terry Kaufman, Argenta, IL; eight grandchildren: Amy, Tony, Lori, Cinri, Nathan, Mikey, Jack, Tanner; five great grandchildren; siblings: Betty Hilbrant, Lexington, KY, and Wanda Lewis, Forsyth, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale, Kenneth and Wayne.

