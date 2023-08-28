April 1, 1944 - Aug. 25, 2023

MOWEAQUA — Larry Dean Morrell, 79, of Moweaqua took the hand of Jesus and went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2023 in his home.

Larry was born on April 1, 1944, to Marcel and Irene (Jackson). He married Janet Marie Marshall on May 28, 1965.

Larry was a member of Elwin Methodist Church, Moweaqua Township Board member, and Moweaqua Masonic Lodge where he was the Grand Master for 13 years.

Larry had great faith in God and was a Sunday School youth teacher for many years. He was an avid Central A&M Football Fan that loved doing the Raider tailgate for Friday Night games. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, and University of Illinois sports.

He retired from Caterpillar after working for 30 years. He loved going to their camper in Kentucky, being on the lake with his loving wife, and being with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Janet of Moweaqua; sons: Greg (Dawn) Morrell and Doug (Paula) Morrell both of Moweaqua; grandchildren: Jessie (Matthew) Brecht of Decatur, Bayleigh (Dave) Hart of Moweaqua, Ried Morrell of Decatur, Cooper Morrell of Decatur, and Grant Wood of CO; great-grandchildren: Teegan Morrell and Frederick Brecht; and brother, Randy (Lana) Morrell of Moweaqua.

Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Leah Mae Moore.

Services to celebrate Larry's life will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the funeral home with a masonic service at 7:00 PM. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Moweaqua.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct., Macon. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.