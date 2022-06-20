Feb. 10, 1935 - June 17, 2022

DECATUR — Larry Dewaine Perkins, 89, passed away on June 17, 2022 at his residence in Decatur, IL with his loving wife by his side.

Larry was born to Harold and Myrtle Perkins on February 10, 1933 in Mulberry Grove, IL. Larry married Cleda Neely on July 7, 1956 in Greenville, IL. Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. He spent many years as an inspector at Caterpillar.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cleda Perkins; daughter, Debbie (Ed) Fitton; sons: Keith Perkins, Bruce (Theresa) Perkins; siblings: Eugene Perkins, Gail (Bill) Rench; grandchildren: Seth, Andrew, Sarah; great grandson, Mylam.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Myrtle Perkins; infant brother, Melvin Perkins; sister-in-law, Melba Perkins.

Services will be held on June 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on June 22, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to Maranatha Assembly of God, or South Shores Christian Church.

Condolence may be sent to Larry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.