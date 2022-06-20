Feb. 10, 1935 - June 17, 2022
DECATUR — Larry Dewaine Perkins, 89, passed away on June 17, 2022 at his residence in Decatur, IL with his loving wife by his side.
Larry was born to Harold and Myrtle Perkins on February 10, 1933 in Mulberry Grove, IL. Larry married Cleda Neely on July 7, 1956 in Greenville, IL. Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. He spent many years as an inspector at Caterpillar.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cleda Perkins; daughter, Debbie (Ed) Fitton; sons: Keith Perkins, Bruce (Theresa) Perkins; siblings: Eugene Perkins, Gail (Bill) Rench; grandchildren: Seth, Andrew, Sarah; great grandson, Mylam.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Myrtle Perkins; infant brother, Melvin Perkins; sister-in-law, Melba Perkins.
Services will be held on June 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on June 22, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Memorials to Maranatha Assembly of God, or South Shores Christian Church.
Condolence may be sent to Larry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.