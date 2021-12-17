DECATUR — Larry Duane Haugerud, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in his residence.

Larry was born on March 15, 1942, in Powers Lake, ND, the son of Arthur Haugerud and Margaret Marian (Yahn) Haugerud. He married Carol Beaudry on September 15, 1962, in Argyle, MN. She passed away on March 13, 2018.

He was a Systems Software Analyst at ADM. Larry also liked computer games and antique toys.

Larry is survived by his children: James A. Haugerud and wife Christine of Springfield, IL, Tammie L. Parsons and husband Matthew of Decatur, IL, and Cynthia A. Underwood and husband Michael of Decatur, IL.; grandchildren: Colton, Miranda, Tyler, Jessica, Kyle; great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Jace, Brooklyn, and Gatlin.

He is preceded by his wife, parents, grandparents, and sister Betty Anderson.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.