× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur – Larry Durnil, 79, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Larry was born July 7, 1941, in Decatur, the son of Ernest M. and Mildred O. (Bocock) Durnil Jr. A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Larry worked at Caterpillar before retiring. He loved antiquing, 50's and 60's nostalgia and looked forward to the monthly cousin night. Larry married Linda K. Lynn on September 19, 1964 in Decatur, Illinois.

Surviving is his wife of nearly 56 years, Linda of Decatur; children: Brian (Laura) Durnil of Florida, and Jolene (Gary) Lugar of Minnesota; grandchildren: Brittany (Evan) Winegarner, Carly Durnil, Brynn Lugar, and Kelsey Lugar; great-grandson Brecken Winegarner; sister, Julie (Brad) Deal of Springfield.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with graveside services to follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.