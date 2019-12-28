PANA -- Larry E. Lewis, 81, of Pana passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in his home with his loving wife of 62 years by his side. He was born August 30, 1938 in Decatur, IL, son of the late Charles Everett & Kathleen (Borders) Lewis. Larry married Joan Deardorff on June 15, 1957 in Taylorville, IL and she survives in Pana.
Larry was a graduate of Lakeview High School in Decatur and worked as an electrician for 38 years for A.E. Staley's in Decatur. He enjoyed camping, fishing & woodworking, especially the 11 grandfather clocks that he made as well as other furniture he had built. He also enjoyed music, especially the Beatles & Elvis and he was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Larry was very proud of his daughter & three sons who he coached in basketball & baseball as they were growing up. He was so proud of his precious 9 great grandchildren and the one that is on the way.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his children: Tracy (Doug) Maskill, Kansas City, MO; Ted (Sharon) Lewis, Lafayette, IN; Todd (Lorie) Lewis, Hamilton, IL; grandchildren: Michael Von Behern, Drew (Danyelle) Lewis, Zach (Jordin) Lewis, Molly (Kyle) Race, Kaitlyn Lewis, Mallory (Travis) Barry, Lindsey (Carl) Joern; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way; and daughter-in-law, Deb Lewis, Lafayette, IN. He was also preceded in death by his son, Terry Lewis; sister, Marilyn Propst; and mother & father-in-law, Bob & Lucille Deardorff.
A visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home. A private interment will be at a later date.
Memorials in Larry's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
308 East 2nd Street
Pana, IL 62557
