April 4, 1942 - April 28, 2023

DECATUR — Larry E. White, 81, of Decatur, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass time of 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Lunch at 1:00 p.m. at the Decatur Club 158 W. Prairie Avenue, third floor Casual Attire.

Larry was born April 4, 1942, in Decatur, IL, to Parents Cecil Elmer White and Myrtle Irene Schrader White. He graduated in 1960 from St. Teresa High School. B.A. Political Science, Southern Illinois University. After college graduation, he was invited to join the Urban Intern Program at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Chicago. It was a yearlong program of special training assignments in Chicago and Washington, D.C., plus training programs with state and local governments.

After that year he remained with HUD for the next 30-plus years holding various program and supervisory positions living in Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Chicago. In 1999, as his mom's health declined, he took early retirement and moved back to Decatur where there was family backup and support. She passed away in February of 2005. Wherever he lived, he enjoyed becoming involved in the local activities. He continued as a Friend of Mt. Vernon, from his Washington, D.C. days.

He volunteered in the Local History Room of the Decatur Public Library. Most recently, he was involved with the "Local History Club - Decatur, Illinois & Environs." He planned the monthly programs and arranged for speakers varying from Pullman Palace Car Strike Railroad of 1893, Are You Related to Abe Lincoln? The Illinois Traction Railroad, the Woodland Indians, the New Madrid Earthquake of 1811////1812 and Decatur During the Last Ice Age. He also wrote and produced the monthly "Pony Express" newsletter. After retirement, he still did a bit of consulting work and traveled the southern half of the state, with regular trips to Chicago.

AMAZING FRIENDS IN LARRY'S LIFE Entire 1960 St. Teresa High School Class; Shirley and Paul Stanley; Frank Caliendo (96) Hud; Gary Johnson(Lake Geneva); Don West ( Palm Springs); Dick Nelson (Pen Pal); Mark Doyle (Personal Assistant); Jack Leon Coventry (Computer Whiz); Greg Midden; David Kent Coy; Kim Cook (Theresa and Maggie, best friend); Fr. Don Wolford; Paul Osborn (Put Larry's Historical Photos In Tribune); Brian Byers (Best Show On WSOY); Dave Smith; Jim Tueth; Tom Nolan.

Larry was so interested in and knowledgeable about the British tradition, Refinement and Pageantry. His funeral is on the same day as the Coronation of King Charles.

Memorials to Decatur & Macon Country, Animal Shelter Foundation P.O. Box 633 Decatur, IL, 62525; St. Teresa High School 2710 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL, 62526; Decatur Public Library History Room 130 N. Franklin St. Decatur, IL, 62523.

