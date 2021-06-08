DECATUR - Larry Eldon Gregurich, 74, of Decatur, IL passed away June 6, 2021 at his residence.

Larry was born February 11, 1947 in Springfield, IL, the son of George Martin and Eileen (Lamb) Gregurich. He married Debby March on June 21, 1975 in Decatur, IL.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Larry was a construction laborer with Local 159. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Larry will be remembered as a die-hard U of I sports fan.

Surviving are his wife Debby; mother, Eileen Boyd of Decatur, IL; children: Dean Gregurich (Meghan) of Decatur, IL, Micky Gregurich of Decatur, IL; siblings,: Martin Gregurich (Pat) of Mesa, AZ, Sharon Jones (Ted) of Decatur, IL, Gloria Casner (Gary) of Decatur, IL, Dennis Gregurich of Decatur, IL, Donna Galka-Dowers of Decatur, IL; and grandchildren: Monroe and Adelle and "Sarge".

Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to Larry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.