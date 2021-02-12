MAROA - Larry Eugene Larsen, Sr., 73 of Maroa, IL passed away peacefully at 8:30 A.M. February 11, 2021 at his residence, Maroa, IL surrounded by his family.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Maroa Christian Church with Scott Marsh officiating and Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Wednesday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Maroa Christian Church or the Veterans Commission Help for Heroes.
Larry was born February 8, 1948 in DeKalb the son of Harry and his wife, Vi, Larsen and Rachel and her husband, Don, (Kagy) Earhart. He married Tish M. Meyer on December 14, 1988.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Tish Larsen; daughters: Rhonda Larsen, Dawn (Scott) Miller; Kim (Lee) Davis; and Deana (Kelvin) Franklin; sons: Larry (Heather) Larsen, Jr.; Rich Peterson; and James (Jill) Peterson; sisters: Nancy (Marty) Holm and Donna (Bill) Dodson; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Larsen.
Larry retired in 2001 from Caterpillar where he was a Machine Operator for 35 years. Larry was an avid golfer and loved his dog, Sophie. He was also very active in the Maroa Christian Church. There was not a person he would not help and always saw the good in everyone.
