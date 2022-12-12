Aug. 26, 1938 - Dec. 9, 2022

STRASBURG — Larry Eugene Lenz, 84, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. He joined his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Swank; in-laws, Harold and Wilma Kessler; and other loved ones and friends who have gone before.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Patsy Kessler Lenz; two children: Trena (Wayne) Hatcher of Williamsburg, VA, and Timothy (Delreen) Lenz of Strasburg, IL; his three grandsons: Caleb (Amy), Seth, and Ethan Hatcher of VA; three sisters: Margaret Swank of Neoga, IL, Arlene (Ferd) McCormick of Stewardson, IL, and Cathy (David) Allen of Arthur, IL; one brother-in-law, Jerry (Lynne) Kessler of Effingham, IL; one sister-in-law, Debra Tobey of Belleville, IL; and aunt, Betty Giberson of Shelbyville, IL.

Larry was born August 26, 1938 at his home in rural Strasburg, IL, the son of Erwin and Joy (Rincker) Lenz, and the grandson of William and Caroline (Diepholz) Lenz and David and Anna (Pfeiffer) Rincker. He graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School with the Class of 1956, where he was active in FFA and 4-H. He married Patsy Gervaise Kessler on July 30, 1961 at First Methodist Church in Stewardson, IL.

Larry was a lifetime farmer and rancher, raising Angus Cattle. He loved working the land and caring for his animals. He volunteered much of his time to better his church and community. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where he served as Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Treasurer of the Cemetery Board. He was a longtime member of the Farm Bureau where he served as President and on various committees. He also served on the Shelby County Hospital Board, the Interstate Livestock Board, and the Shelby County Board for 35 years. Larry was a Richland Township Trustee and a member of the Strasburg Lions Club, where he served as President.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Kene Whybrew and Rev. Gary Fortkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and from 11:00–noon Wednesday both in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Cemetery, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the Strasburg Community Foundation. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

