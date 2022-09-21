June 25, 1939 - Sept. 19, 2022

TAYLORVILLE — Larry Gene Sutton, 83 of Taylorville passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:01 p.m. at Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center in Taylorville, IL. He was born on June 25, 1939 in Taylorville, IL the son of Raymond G. and Olleva M. (Lusk) Sutton.

He married Betty Smothers on October 23, 1966 in Pawnee, IL. Larry was the Owner and Operator of Sutton Memorial Home and Sutton Ambulance Service in Taylorville where he devoted over 50 years of his life to serving the people of Taylorville, Nokomis and the surrounding communities.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Gerald McPhillips and Pastor Chad Foster officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, IL.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

