Larry K. Johnson
Larry K. Johnson

DECATUR — Larry K. Johnson, 72, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in his home.

Larry was born April 26, 1948 in Vandalia, Illinois the son of Charles and Geraldine (Ford) Johnson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Larry retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad where he served as a locomotive engineer. He enjoyed black and white photography, fishing, canoeing, camping, traveling, and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed an ice cold Budweiser on a hot day. He loved to share a good story and laugh with his buddies.

Larry is survived by his sons, Joshua Johnson and Oliver Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Johnson.

Services to celebrate Larry's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

