Larry K. Johnson

Larry was born April 26, 1948 in Vandalia, Illinois the son of Charles and Geraldine (Ford) Johnson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Larry retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad where he served as a locomotive engineer. He enjoyed black and white photography, fishing, canoeing, camping, traveling, and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed an ice cold Budweiser on a hot day. He loved to share a good story and laugh with his buddies.