CRYSTAL CITY, Missouri — Larry K Siders, age 81, of Crystal City, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born February 4, 1940, in Dawson, Illinois, the son of the late Eva (nee Workman) and Lloyd Siders.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris Jane (nee Haffer) Siders; daughter, Julie (Brett) Thompson of Monticello, Illinois; son Rob Siders of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Angie Siders of St. Louis, Missouri and daughter Erin (Sara) Siders of Savoy, Illinois, and; stepchildren: Connie (Gary) Doss of Farmington, Missouri, Carl (Sandy) Harmon of Crystal City, Sherri (Raymond) Matchell of Festus, Missouri, and Susie (Marty) Evans of Festus; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers: Earl (the late Anna Bell) Siders, Stacey (Barbara) Siders, Nick (Linda) Siders, and Gene (Mary) Siders; and a sister, Marjorie (the late Gene).

Larry was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War; a member of Radiant Life Church, Festus; a retired Illinois State Trooper, and the owner/operator of Larry Siders Cabinet Shop and Carpentry. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and member of American Legion Post #253.

A memorial graveside service and interment with full military honors, in the Haffer Cemetery of Steelville, Missouri, will be held at a later date.