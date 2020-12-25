DECATUR — Larry K. Smith, 66, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital after a five week battle with COVID-19.

Larry was born November 26, 1954, in Decatur, to Laverne J. and Evadna L. (Hoffman) Smith. He was a 1972 graduate of MacArthur High School, then went on to complete an Apprenticeship Program with the Plumber and Steam Fitters Local 65 where he worked until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Surviving is the love of his life, Deborah E. (Mull) Smith whom he married on May 22, 1976. Together they have three beautiful daughters: Ashlee (Edna) Smith, Amber (Josh) Simpson, and Alyssa (Tony) Piraino. His pride and joy are his grandchildren: Camden, Kinsley, Tatum, Jagger and Avery. He is also survived by his mother, and sister Peggy (Bob) Hayes; nieces: Shelly Reed, Lori (Gary) Hughes; and great nieces: Anna and Heather.

He was truly a great man with a Beautiful Soul. He was PaPa, the Man, the Myth, the Legend, THE BEST....... He will be greatly missed by All who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, IL 62526, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.