FINDLAY — Larry L. Farris, 82, of Findlay, IL, passed away at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Todds Point Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals.

Larry was born on July 16, 1939 in Todds Point Twp., near Findlay, IL, the son of Charles and Hazel (Pritts) Farris. He attended Bethany High School in the Class of 1957. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Decatur for 30 years. Following his retirement, Larry worked in the maintenance department of Findlay High School and also farmed for Lee Roney. He enjoyed restoring cars, attending car shows and drag races, and watching old western movies.

Larry is survived by his three children: Jamie (Bruce) Nickell of Champaign, IL, Chuck (Lynne) Farris of Belle, MO and Lori (Tim) Morse of Shelbyville, IL; sister, Gaylene Kidwell of Bethany, IL; seven grandchildren: Jesse (Lindsay) Nickell of Champaign, Jillian Nickell of Champaign, Jodie (Michael) Thomas of Delphi, IN, Nikolas Morse of Peoria, Elizabeth (Seth) Blickhan of Decatur, IL, Casey Morse of Shelbyville, IL and Seth (Caitlin) Farris of Plantation, FL; and five great grandchildren: Laken Thomas, Payton Thomas, Dominik Morse, Astair Blickhan and Inez Blickhan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Farris.

