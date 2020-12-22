DECATUR — Larry L. Jones, 80, of Decatur passed away with his loving wife by his side on December 20, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Boiling Springs Church of God. The family will receive friends from 3:00–4:00 PM at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are appreciated. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Larry's honor may be made to Boiling Springs Church of God, 2350 Boiling Springs Rd, Decatur, IL 62526, or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 702, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Larry was born March 16, 1940 in Decatur, the son of William and Bertha (Park) Jones. He married Carolyn Kaye Jackson on October 10, 1959 in Decatur. Larry was a superintendent for J & S Drywall, retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed fishing in Canada. Larry was a member of Stephen Decatur Lodge #979, Decatur and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Kaye; children: Robin (Mark ) Bizzell and Debbie (Roger) Patton; grandchildren: Lynnette Monroe, Emma (Ricardo) Primon, Blake Bourn, Nicole Bourn (Joe Clark) and Molly Patton; great-grandchildren: Mia Bourn and Harlow Bourn; siblings: Norma Jean (Harold) Marlowe and Lyle Jones.