DECATUR — Larry Lee Johnson, 78, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God, with a reception following at the church.

Larry was born July 10, 1943 in New Albany, Indiana, son of Floyd and Elsie (Peabody) Johnson. He met his wife Marti Ann Hughes in New Albany, Indiana, and they were married on June 6, 1964.

After they graduated from Purdue University they moved to Decatur, Illinois and he began his career at Illinois Power Company for 33 years. After he retired, he was a substitute teacher in Decatur Public Schools and Mount Zion Schools for 20 years.

Larry was a faithful Christian that lived his faith following Christ. He served in the church as an elder, a deacon, and an usher. He attended church faithfully.

Larry loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed a good game of cards with his family weekly, going out to dinner, and traveling. (Florida was his favorite!). He was an avid supporter of all of his grandchildren and their activities, and never missed a ball game or any other event. Larry also volunteered his time for elections at the polls.

Surviving are his wife Marti; his two daughters: Tami Browning, and Jennifer Harris. He was also a big fan of his two sons-in-law who were more like his own sons: Dave Browning (Tami) and Chris Harris (Jennifer). Larry was grandfather to eight-grandchildren: Zach Lewis and his wife Jordin, Mallory Barry and husband Travis, Taylor Harris, Amanda Yingling and husband Chris, Sarah Mullins and husband Stephen, Daniel Browning, Josh Harris and his wife Ashley, Chris Harris Jr. Larry also has 11 great-grandchildren: Maddy, Macy Belle, Sawyer, Everly, Cameron, Bentley, Jack, Hunter, Mckenzie, Hannah, Hudson, and one great-great-grandchild Nash.

Larry was preceded in death by both of his parents: Floyd and Elsie Johnson, and his sister Jean.

His hobbies included reading western novels. Helping with projects at home and especially with his sons-in-law. He was always serving others in any capacity that he could think of.

Memorials in Larry's honor may be made to: Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Dr. Decatur, IL 62521.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.