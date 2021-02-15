 Skip to main content
Larry Lee McKown
SULLIVAN — Larry Lee McKown, 74, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Illinois.

Larry was born on April 22, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Donald and Fern (Bolin) McKown.

Larry grew up on the family farm north of Sullivan and attended Sullivan schools. He was the first client at the Moultrie County Beacon and for many years a resident in group homes in Sullivan, Illinois. The past 17 years Larry was a resident at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Illinois. He was known for his smile, remembering birthdays of family members, and reading the weekly Sullivan newspaper. For many years Larry participated in the Special Olympics and lit the torch at the state competition one year.

Larry is survived by his sister Linda Schmidt, Altamont, his brother Ted (wife Jane) McKown, Sullivan; nieces: Delreen Schmidt-Lenz (husband Tim Lenz), Strasburg, and Kate (husband Rev. Ryne) Isaac, Oklahoma; nephews: David (wife Dr. Lana) Schmidt, Altamont and Mark (wife Lorena) McKown, Tennessee, plus great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents Donald and Fern McKown and brother-in-law Donald Schmidt.

Private family services will be held at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Rev. Grant Wade officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials or donations may be made to Beverly Farms, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035 or Moultrie County Beacon, Inc., 401 West Water Street, Sullivan, IL 6195.

Larry's family would like to thank the staff at Beverly Farms and the Beacon for all the care they gave Larry.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.

