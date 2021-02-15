SULLIVAN — Larry Lee McKown, 74, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Illinois.
Larry was born on April 22, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Donald and Fern (Bolin) McKown.
Larry grew up on the family farm north of Sullivan and attended Sullivan schools. He was the first client at the Moultrie County Beacon and for many years a resident in group homes in Sullivan, Illinois. The past 17 years Larry was a resident at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Illinois. He was known for his smile, remembering birthdays of family members, and reading the weekly Sullivan newspaper. For many years Larry participated in the Special Olympics and lit the torch at the state competition one year.
Larry is survived by his sister Linda Schmidt, Altamont, his brother Ted (wife Jane) McKown, Sullivan; nieces: Delreen Schmidt-Lenz (husband Tim Lenz), Strasburg, and Kate (husband Rev. Ryne) Isaac, Oklahoma; nephews: David (wife Dr. Lana) Schmidt, Altamont and Mark (wife Lorena) McKown, Tennessee, plus great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents Donald and Fern McKown and brother-in-law Donald Schmidt.
Private family services will be held at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Rev. Grant Wade officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials or donations may be made to Beverly Farms, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035 or Moultrie County Beacon, Inc., 401 West Water Street, Sullivan, IL 6195.
Larry's family would like to thank the staff at Beverly Farms and the Beacon for all the care they gave Larry.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.