Larry Lee McKown

Larry grew up on the family farm north of Sullivan and attended Sullivan schools. He was the first client at the Moultrie County Beacon and for many years a resident in group homes in Sullivan, Illinois. The past 17 years Larry was a resident at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Illinois. He was known for his smile, remembering birthdays of family members, and reading the weekly Sullivan newspaper. For many years Larry participated in the Special Olympics and lit the torch at the state competition one year.