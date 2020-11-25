HOUSTON, Texas — Larry Lee Stevens, 80, of Houston, TX passed away at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston, TX.
A private graveside service will be held in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Larry was born March 19, 1940, in Pekin, IL the son of Irvin and Faye (Taylor) Stevens. He served in the US Army. He married Erna Dorzbach in 1963. They owned and operated Decatur Auction. Erna preceded him in death in 1997. He later married Virginia Austin in 1998. They relocated to Calico Rock, AR where they enjoyed their retirement years. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2020. Larry owned and operated Decatur Auction.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law: Susanne Henry (Stevens) and Craig Henry of Houston, TX and two grandsons.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, and his sister.
