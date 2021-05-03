 Skip to main content
Larry Leroy Tuttle
DECATUR - Larry Leroy Tuttle, 80, passed Friday, April 30, 2021 in his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Private family services have been held. Tanzyus Logan is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry was born June 2, 1940 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Carl and Kathryn (Pryczynski) Tuttle. He married Nancy Binkley in June 1960.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Decatur; sons: Larry Eugene Tuttle, Mark Tuttle, Randy Tuttle, all of Decatur; daughters: Betty (Mark) Smith of Clinton, and Janet (Tom) Polley of Decatur; seven grandchildren, 18 great grand children, and one great great granddaughter on the way. He was preceded by his parents; son, Greg; two brothers and four sisters.

He was an automobile mechanic and had served in the Army Reserves.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

