March 22, 1954 - March 23, 2023

FINDLAY — Larry Lynn Arthur, 69, of Findlay, IL, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 in his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois in Decatur, IL.

Larry was born on March 22, 1954 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Charles Eugene and Mary Joan (Cutler) Arthur. He graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1972. Larry married Susan K. Hartman on April 9, 1977.

He worked at ADM East Plant in Decatur, IL for 25 years. Larry also owned a lawn care business in Findlay called Pro Lawn. He served as the Sexton for the Cemeteries of Okaw and Todds Point Townships for many years. Larry enjoyed participating in car shows with his 2009 Dodge Challenger and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Susan K. Arthur of Findlay, IL; son, Brandon Arthur (Leah) of Denver, CO; mother, Joan Arthur of Findlay, IL; mother-in-law, Janet Hartman of Findlay, IL: brothers: Gary Arthur (Nicki) of Findlay, IL and Jerry Arthur (Penny) of Sullivan, IL; and sister, Gina Arthur (Frank Holley, Jr.) of Findlay, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Arthur; and father-in-law, Mike Hartman.

