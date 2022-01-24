LAKEWOOD — Larry Noel Keown, 85, of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Lakewood United Methodist Church or the donor's choice.

Larry was born on November 11, 1936 in rural Dalton City, IL the son of J.D. and Freda Lucile (Walters) Keown. He graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1955. He was a lifelong farmer and a "jack of all trades". Besides his love for farming, he enjoyed driving a school bus for 28 years. Larry was a talented woodworker: remodeling homes, building clocks and numerous other projects. He was a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church and Shelby County Farm Bureau. He was a Boy Scout leader, 4-H leader and Sunday School Teacher. Larry married Ruth Ann Wade on June 9, 1957 in Shelbyville, IL.

Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann of Lakewood, IL; sons: Randy Keown (Julia) of Shelbyville, IL and Todd Keown (Julie) of Peoria, AZ; daughter, Becki Keown (Kay Ebken) of Jacksonville, IL; grandchildren: Wade Keown (Kristy), Zackary Keown, Garrett Keown, Katelyn Keown (Britney), Jessica Bray (Caleb), Jake Keown (Maggie) and Mike Bosler; great-grandchildren: Delaney, Wyatt and Ada Kay Keown and Caden, Mallory and Connor Bray; sisters: Doris Matlock of Shelbyville, IL and Linda Getz (Jack) of Findlay, IL; sister-in-law, Bonnie Keown of Findlay, IL; brother-in-law, Rodney Wade (Sherry) of Shelbyville, IL: and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Helen Wade; brother, Don Keown; brother-in-law, Don Matlock; and grandson, Robert Scribner.

