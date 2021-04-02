DECATUR - Larry Paul Gerhardt, 79 of Decatur died at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Primrose Assisted Living Center with his family by his side.

A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry was born November 20, 1941 in Lincoln, Illinois son of Reinhold and Elsie (Kanuer) Gerhardt. He was a graduate of MacArthur High School class of "59". Larry worked for the Cloyd's Family in the grocery business. He owned and operated Gerhardt Foods in Oreana. Later on he became an agent with Sams Hockaday. Larry loved his grandkids sporting events and the St. Louis Cardinals. Larry was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He married Jane I. Cloyd November 8, 1969.

Surviving is his wife, Jane Gerhardt; children: Cheryl (John) Hockaday of Forsyth, Nick (Randy) Malleos of Naperville, Lori (Shannon) Gilbert of Forsyth; grandchildren: Luke (Tessa) Hockaday, Rachael (Tyler) Petersen, Joe and Jack Hockaday, Zach Gilbert, Josh (Alicia) Gilbert, Ben Gilbert; great grandchildren: Bentley Gilbert, Hazel and Houston Hockaday, Shep and Cal Petersen; brother, Dean (Joan) Gerhardt.