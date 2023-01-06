Aug. 10, 1946 - Jan. 4, 2023

MAROA — Larry Peasley 76 of Maroa, IL, passed away 11:12 PM, January 4, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Maroa Fire Department or the Maroa-Forsyth High School Softball Team.

Larry was born August 10, 1946, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Paul and Mary (Purlee) Peasley. He married Janet Oakes May 30, 1980, in Maroa, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Peasley, Maroa, IL; children: J. D. (Tara) Peasley, Maroa, IL, and Tim (Cailin) Peasley, Maroa, IL; three grandchildren: Marina Rohman, Addelyn Peasley, and Hayden Peasley.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Richard.

Larry served on the Maroa Fire Department for 43 years. He enjoyed watching Maroa-Forsyth sports.

