Larry R. Workman

Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to service time, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Moweaqua American Legion Post #370.

Larry was born on May 9, 1938, in Moweaqua, IL, the son of James Alfred (a.k.a Newt) and Pauline (Newell) Workman. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Moweaqua American Legion Post #370, serving as the District Commander. Larry also belonged to The Forty and Eight branch of the American Legion and was a former EMT with the Moweaqua Ambulance. He attended the Indianapolis 500 for many years and loved visiting with his family and friends.