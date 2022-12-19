Aug. 25, 1940 - Dec. 18, 2022

MAROA — Larry V. "Bubba" Nix, 82 of Maroa, IL passed away peacefully at his home in Maroa, IL late evening on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Janet Nix, and his nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at the Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to Maroa "M" Club.

Larry was born August 25, 1940 in Decatur, IL the son of Valentine Silas and Vera Jane (Roberts) Nix. He married Janet Bolton September 5, 1970 in Maroa, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Nix, Maroa, IL; nieces: Vonda, Katrina, Michelle, Dawn, and Marilyn; and nephews: John P., Chad, John G., Bruce, Bubba, and Dave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters, and a nephew, Bill.

He was a long-time resident of Maroa and an ardent supporter of all things Maroa Forsyth Trojans. He and Janet started the first Girl's Area Best in 1980 and was a devout attendant to all MFHS Friday night football games until his health prevented him from attending. He could be found after every game passing out favorite-flavored Tootsie-Roll pops and Gatorade that he brought to give to as many players as Janet would allow.

As an uncle, he gave endless support to his many nieces and nephews from providing a home when needed, making custom furniture, planning special surprises, repairing a host of items, making root-beer floats, offering sage advice and simply always being there when he was needed. Larry was an adoring husband to Janet and was always making special gifts to show her how much she was loved.

Larry was the youngest of nine children and was close with his brothers and sisters. Larry was cared for in his home by Janet and our dear friend, Danielle, until his passing. Janet and Larry were married for 52 years which he lived to the fullest.

For those who knew Larry, or "Bubba", they knew someone who embraced life and to know him was to love him.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.