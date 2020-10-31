CLINTON — Larry W. Graham, 71, of Clinton, Illinois passed away at 8:30 PM, October 29, 2020 at the Warner Hospital & Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, a Celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Larry W. Graham Memorial Fund.

Larry was born December 19, 1948 in Bloomington, IL the son of Monroe E. and Esther Fay (Orrick) Graham. He married Joyce S. Alexander September 4, 1998.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce S. Graham, Clinton, IL; daughter, Tammy (Ginnie) Lee-Viol, East Peoria, IL; and sister, Alice (Freddy) Alsen, Shirley, IL; and his best four-legged buddy, "Shorty".

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Joshua E. Byrd.

Larry served in the Illinois National Guard. He loved working at Randolph Ag, Randolph, IL, for 20 years. Larry was a hard worker, a kind and gentle soul, and treated Joyce's children as his own.

