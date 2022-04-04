May 13, 1958 - March 29, 2022
SEBRING, Fla. — Larry William Hayes, 63, of Sebring, FL, passed quietly from this earth on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Born May 13, 1958 in Decatur, IL, to Harold H. Jr. and Alice M. (Cutler) Hayes, he attended Douglas MacArthur High School (class of 1976). He went on to work for Illinois Power Company/Ameren IL, as a gas journeyman where he retired after 35-years.
Full obituary at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
