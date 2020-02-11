Laura Anne Tyner
Laura Anne Tyner

Laura Anne Tyner

DECATUR — Laura Anne Tyner, 61, of Indianapolis passed away February 10, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, Christ the King Catholic Church. Visitation at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple Friday, February 14, 5-8 p.m, with a Rosary Service at 8pm. Burial in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. www.FlannerBuchanan.com

