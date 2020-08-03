× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION - Laura Elizabeth Vanderlaan 54 of Mt. Zion, IL went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at GT Church in Decatur, IL. Pastor Rick Spangler will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in the North Fork Cemetery, procession will be leaving from GT church at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Laura was born June 27, 1966 in Decatur, Illinois to Timothy and Geraldine Newton. She was a member of GT Church. She married Gregory Vanderlaan on June 8, 2002. Laura enjoyed spending her time going on Motorcycle rides and volunteering at her church. More than anything, Laura loved spending time with her family. They were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Vanderlaan, one son, Gabriel Vanderlaan, three daughters, Sarah (Adam) McLain, Erin (Dan) Collins, and Brandi Vanderlaan, ten grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Ava, Branden, Damien, Kaylee, Avery, Boston, Kanon and Jax, one brother Jeff Newton and one sister, Susan Gray (Doug).

She was preceded in death by her parents Timothy Newton and Geraldine Newton and brother Benjamin Newton.

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Vanderlaan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.