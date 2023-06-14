March 23, 1954 - June 12, 2023

PALM COAST, Florida — It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Laura Harrison, a beloved wife, mother, sister, Lala, and friend. She departed from our lives on June 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Laura had a strong relationship with Jesus Christ, we know that she is in heaven and we will see her again someday. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her extraordinary life and love of those around her.

Born on March 23, 1954, to Eugene and Louise Marks, Laura was the eldest of three daughters. She grew up in Miami, FL, where she lived most of her young life before moving to Pittsburgh, PA, where she attended and graduated from college. She returned to Florida where she met and married her husband, Michael. Shortly after, they relocated to Decatur, IL, where they raised their three daughters, Kallie, Reeny and Lindy - her three greatest accomplishments.

Laura was heavily involved in her community, participating in all of her girls' school functions. Following them to golf tournaments, volleyball games, and dance competitions! Any day of the week you could find her on the tennis court, on the golf course, or zipping around town with an expired St. Teresa Bulldogs license plate that she refused to take off. She was a true friend to all who knew her and had an innate nature to make friends with everyone she met.

Laura and Michael moved to Florida to live out their retirement years where Laura spent most of her time volunteering at Whispering Meadows Ranch. Spending time with the horses brought her the utmost joy. She also enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren, Kallin Marks and Harrison James.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughters: Kallie (Rob Yuen), Reeny (Marcus Hedgemond) and Lindy (John Walker). Her two grandchildren: Kallin and Harrison Hedgemond; and her sisters: Robin Marshall and Terry Horner. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Louise Marks.

The memory of Laura will forever remain etched in our hearts. We find solace in the precious moments shared, the laughter enjoyed, and the love that was generously given. As we mourn her loss so deeply, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the profound impact she had on each and everyone one she met.

A celebration of Laura's life will be held at Hammock Dunes Country Club, Palm Coast, FL, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Whispering Meadows Horse Ranch in Flagler Beach, FL, in Laura's name. Donations can be made at Whisperingmeadowsranch.org.