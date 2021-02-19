 Skip to main content
DECATUR - Laura Jane Sperry, 94, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A service to celebrate Laura Jane's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Central Christian Church, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. She will be laid to rest in Old Stonington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Camp Walter Scott or Decatur Public Library.

Laura Jane was born on August 25, 1926 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Paul Enoch and Minnie Pearl (Ogden) Pearson. She married Claude L. Sperry on February 27, 1943. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2009. Laura Jane was a loving mother and a homemaker. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Decatur and a former member of First Christian Church of Blue Mound. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Blue Mound Women's Club and the Coachman Camping Club.

Laura Jane is survived by her children: Michael Sperry of Decatur, Carol (Don) Holthaus of Decatur, Paul (Sue) Sperry of Surprise, AZ, Marshall (Joanne) Sperry of Decatur, and Patricia (Charlie) Bernard of Holly Springs, NC; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother-in-law, Max Sperry of Decatur; step-sister, Geneve Ryan of Taylorville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-father, Gus Prasun; sister, Paula Landreth; step-brothers: Leo Prasun and Paul Prasun; daughter-in-law, Janice Sperry and her grandson, Steven Holthaus.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

