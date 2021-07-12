Lauralee Wheeler "Lee" Cohen

DECATUR — Laurelee Wheeler Cohen "Lee", 82, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 after a short illness. She was in the company of her loving family and in the devoted care of hospice.

Born October 21, 1938 in Decatur, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Raymond Wheeler and Helen Woods Wheeler and sister of Jane Latshaw. Following graduation from Decatur High School, Lee furthered her education at the University of Illinois and Millikin University where she earned a degree as a medical technologist. After graduation she moved to Chicago, Illinois to begin working in the medical profession.

Shortly after moving to Chicago, Lee married Howard Denenberg who she met while attending the University of Illinois. Together, Lee and Howard had three children: Michael (Elaine) Denenberg of Charlotte, NC, Gary (Keely) Denenberg of Austin TX and Kelly (Steve) Rapaport of Lake Forest, IL. Lee is also survived by five beloved grandchildren. After a divorce from Howard, Lee met Henry Cohen and the two were married from September 1, 1978 until Henry's passing in March of 2001.

Lee had many passions in life but lots of her younger years were spent raising her three children and on the tennis court. Throughout her life she had a great appreciation for art, and after retirement, Lee developed a love for woodworking. Through the years, her family and friends have been gifted with her creations, which include a rocking horse, tables, mirrors, stools, jewelry boxes, and more.

A service to celebrate Lee's life will be held 11:00 A.M., Sunday, July 18, 2021 at North Fork Cemetery, Long Creek Township, Macon County, Illinois.

