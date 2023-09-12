DECATUR — Laurel Evangeline Lorey, of Decatur, IL, passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 95.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend to so many. Laurel loved all of Creation – especially birds, flowers, trees. She had a delighted giggle while playing games and working puzzles with her grandchildren, and she loved going to rummage sales. Laurel's quiet dignity and good cheer will be greatly missed. She exhibited a joy of living until her last days. Church and family were the guiding lights in Laurel's life and she was a faithful servant to both.

Laurel, the youngest of six children, grew up in St. Elmo, IL. She was raised on the Stokes family farm during the depression and learned resilience and the value of hard work during those years. Laurel had an optimistic disposition and never complained about hardship.

After graduating from high school in 1945, Laurel moved to Peoria, IL, at the age of 17. She began working, taking courses at Bradley University, and joined Union Congregational Church which she attended until 1964. When she turned 18, was finally old enough to begin work at Caterpillar Tractor Company. She traveled with a friend to the East and West coasts as a young woman and always loved new adventures in travel, telling family recently that "all my savings went to travel." At Caterpillar she met Wallace Lorey and they were married on March 17, 1951. There were married 65 years until Wally's death in 2016.

Laurel and Wally's family grew rapidly with one daughter born in 1952, and twin daughters in 1954. Those were busy years for the young family but when the twins started kindergarten, Laurel began working as a school secretary, a job she would continue at various schools in East Peoria and Joliet. She continued working full-time and managed a busy household while Wally traveled internationally for extended periods for Caterpillar. The family moved to Joliet in 1964, for Wally's work with Cat.

Laurel always valued education and went back to finish college in 1970, when her oldest daughter also started college. Laurel received her BA in Education from the College of St. Francis in 1972, and began working as an elementary teacher in the Joliet Public Schools. She loved working with children and was a dedicated teacher, often providing breakfast, school supplies and clothes to her students. Laurel had a tender and generous heart and cared especially for the less fortunate. She attended Plainfield Congregational Church for many years.

After Wally retired, they moved to Chattanooga, TN, area where Laurel began substitute teaching. They enjoyed the milder weather there and she became active in arts classes and gardening. Laurel joined Pilgrim Congregational Church and was a faithful member of that community for many years.

After many years in TN, in 2006, Laurel and Wally returned to central Illinois to be closer to family. Laurel joined First Congregational UCC in Decatur and quickly became active there, helping to start God's Busy Hands which crafted and provided blankets to local charities as well as children receiving facial surgeries in Central and South America.

Laurel moved to Tangelwood Village after Wally's death and later to Hickory Point Christian Village. She endured the isolation of Covid with characteristic grace and good humor. Laurel recovered from a total shoulder replacement at the age of 94, working diligently and without complaint to rehabilitate after surgery. The family wishes to express great gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village, Laurel's final home on her long life journey. Her family also wishes to thank Safe Haven Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort.

Laurel is survived by her children: Paula (George) Mackey of St. Paul, MN, Nancy Lorey of Urbana, IL, and Norma (Steven) Morrison of Decatur. IL; grandchildren: Lee (Suellen Aguiar) Mackey, Colleen (Matthew Pokorny) Mackey, Christopher (Frieda) Lenz, Eric Lenz, Craig (Kimberly) Morrison, Steve (Lisa) Morrison and Ryan (Kelly) Morrison; ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Laurel was preceded in death by her parents, James and Clara Tackett Stokes; husband, Wallace; siblings: Joe (Beulah) Stokes, Earl (Pauline) Stokes, Burl (Vivian) Stokes, James (Renee) Stokes, and Patricia (James) Wilkinson.

Memorial services will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Decatur, IL, on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Visitation at 11:00 a.m., funeral services at 12:00 p.m. with reception lunch following at the church. All are welcome.

Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Congregational UCC or charity of your choice.

Memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.