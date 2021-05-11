MOWEAQUA - Laurence Daren Morris passed away on May 7, 2021. Larry was born in Moweaqua, Illinois on May 15, 1933 to Redvers and Fleta Morris.

Larry is survived by his sister, Ilene Wong; sons, Dan Morris and Keith Morris; Dan's wife, Laurie Morris; grandson, Austin Hummert; Peggy Cambruzzi, Maryanne Jenner and her extended family, along with numerous relatives and friends that cherished Larry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Judith Ann Morris; brothers, Dallas Morris, Donald Morris, Junior Morris; and daughter, Julie Hummert.

Larry joined the Navy in 1951. He served on The USS John W. Thomason DD-760 during the Korean War. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he worked at Firestone for many years. Larry was a member of several organizations; Decatur VFW, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Steven Decatur Masonic Lodge. He was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Services will be held Thursday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. at the Dawson-Wikoff Chapel, 515 Wood Street, Decatur. Military Honors will follow at the Korean Veterans Memorial, Graceland-Fairlawn Cemetery, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur. Due to Covid-19, masks are required.