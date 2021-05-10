BOODY — Laurence Daren Morris passed away on May 7, 2021. Larry was born in Boody, Illinois on May 15, 1933 to Redvers and Fleta Morris.

Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy; sister, Ilene Wong; sons: Dan Morris and Keith Morris; stepdaughter, Maryanne Jenner; grandson, Austin Hummert; step-grandchildren: Jessica Jenner, Katherine Barnard, and Andrew Jenner; six great grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends that cherished Larry. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Hummert.

Larry joined the Navy in 1951. He served on The USS John W. Thomason DD-760 during the Korean War. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he worked at Firestone for many years.

Private services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dawson-Wikoff Chapel, 515 Wood Street, Decatur. Due to Covid-19, masks are required. Casual Attire.

Larry was proud of his service to his country. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Larry's name to the Veterans Association of your choice.