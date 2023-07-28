Nov. 10, 1945 - May 18, 2023

DECATUR — Laurence R. "Larry" Pepper, 77, of Decatur, IL, passed away in his sleep on May 18, 2023.

Larry was born on November 10, 1945 in Kankakee, IL to Laurence and Ada Pepper. He grew up in Kankakee and graduated from Kankakee High School, class of 1963. He and Kathleen "Kathy" McCracken, wife of nearly 55 years, were married at Central Christian Church, Kankakee, on June 15, 1968.

Larry's lifelong love of technology and media was represented in all areas of his life-academic, career, volunteer, and hobbies. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University in 1968, and a Master of Science in Education from Purdue University in 1972. Career highlights include roles managing audio visual programs and services at Rolling Prairie Library System and Millikin University and in sales at Midwest Visual, all in Decatur, IL.

A devoted member of Central Christian Church in Decatur, Larry was named Elder Emeritus in 2022. He served on many committees, including terms as congregational president and vice-president, and ran the sound system for many years. Most recently, he was honored to serve as co-chair of the Committee on Ministry for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Illinois and Wisconsin, a group that oversees standards for ministry and cares for candidates for ministry on their path to ordination.

Larry's interests included reading history, watching movies from all eras and genres, riding roller coasters, and keeping up with technology and current events. With his remarkable memory for detail he was a skilled trivia player and daily viewer of Jeopardy. He loved to travel, especially visits to family in California, and several overseas trips to London, Paris, and a tour of Ireland.

He is remembered for his kindness, intelligence, trustworthiness, and sense of humor.

Larry is survived by wife, Kathleen "Kathy;" daughter, Teressa "Terri" (Rachel); sister-in-law, JoAnn (Don); nieces: Penny (Alan) and Patti (Becky); grand-nieces: Courtney (Connor), Kendall (Travis), Shea, and Ally; great-grand-nephew, Cormac; and great-grand-niece, Camden; and many beloved in-laws, including sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Jamie Menard; niece Rebekah (Gino); nephews: Luke and Mark (Ashley); five great-nieces and nephews; and special family friends, including the Evans family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Daniel and David Pepper; and aunt and uncle, Vera and Bob Devine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Christian Church, Decatur, IL, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. He will be interred in the family plot at Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee, IL.

Memorial gifts may be made to Central Christian Church, Doctors without Borders, or the American Lung Association.