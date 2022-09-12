Aug. 15, 1930 - Sept. 10, 2022

DECATUR — Lauretta M. Allen, 92, died early Saturday morning, September 10, 2022.

Lauretta Marie Allen was born August 15, 1930 in Union City, OK to Edwin and Mary Ninman. She graduated from El Reno High School in 1948. She attended Wesley School of Nursing in Oklahoma City, OK. She graduated in 1951 as a registered nurse.

She met Leslie Thomas Allen on a blind date, and the couple married in September 1953. They lived in Norman, OK, then several cities in KS, including Wamego and Newton. In 1969 they moved to Bowling Green, KY, and stayed for three years before settling in Decatur in 1972, where Les served as City Manager for sixteen years.

She returned to her nursing profession when the family moved to Decatur. She worked as an Industrial Nurse at Borg Warner and Wagner Castings.

Lauretta enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, antiquing, Christmas shopping, watching The Golden Girls, doing calligraphy and needlepoint and crossword puzzles, staying up late, and sleeping in late.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four older brothers, and her husband.

She is survived by her sons: Leslie II (Shelia) of Bloomington, IL, John (Sue) of Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Paul (Wendy) of Normal, IL, Ashleigh of Decatur, IL, Bailey (Jared) of Union, KY, Brooke (Adam) of Heyworth, IL; great-grandchildren: Peter, Theo, Adlee, Cooper, Oliver, Charlotte, and Amelia.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

The family would like to thank its church family at Grace Methodist Church, personnel at Hickory Point Christian Village and Safe Haven Hospice.

Memorials to Grace Methodist Church.

